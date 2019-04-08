Add a touch of retro-inspired style to your wardrobe with these Side-Belted Wide-Leg Crop Jeans from Universal Thread™. Perfectly suited for everybody and every body, these medium-wash jeans feature a heavier weight fabric to give a broken-in feel with added stretch for all-day comfort. You'll get to show off your favorite shoes with the cropped cut, and the wide-leg, mid-rise silhouette with a relaxed hip and thigh gives you a flattering, easy fit. Style yourself a look that works equally well for the office, weekend outings and date nights with a tucked-in blouse, heeled mules and fun jewelry.