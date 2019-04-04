-+
SELECT A SIZEExtra SmallSmallMediumLarge Color :
Add to Cart
Add to Your Wishlist Add to
My list
Or:
Create a New List Create and Add Item
SH-1214-117-W
Crafted from a crepe fabric with a satin-like interior, these shorts are elegant and refined. The elastic waist provides comfort while the luxurious fabric and flowy silhouette give these piece a sophisticated vibe. Pair with a blouse and heeled sandals for an effortlessly feminine summertime look. Fabric Content: 100% PolyesterCare Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, or lay flat to dry. Cool iron.
Details Crafted from a crepe fabric with a satin-like interior, these shorts are elegant and refined. The elastic waist provides comfort while the luxurious f... Size Guide Fit: ClassicApproximate Measurements: XS: 24” waist (can stretch to 28”) x 7.25” inseamS: 26” waist (can stretch to 30”) x 7.25” insea... Shipping Canada: Flat rate of $9.50 - free on orders of $150 or more.United States: Flat rate of $9.50 - free on orders of $150 or more.International: Under $3... Size Guide Fit: ClassicApproximate Measurements: XS: 24” waist (can stretch to 28”) x 7.25” inseamS: 26” waist (can stretch to 30”) x 7.25” inseamM: 28” waist (can stretch to 32”) x 7.25” inseamL: 30” waist (can stretch to 34”) x 7.25” inseamModel wears size small.Model's height is 5'8".Measurements: 32.5" bust, 24" waist and 34" hips. SHOESAvailable in sizes 5-10 US.US5678910EU353637383940UK345678 Shipping Canada: Flat rate of $9.50 - free on orders of $150 or more.United States: Flat rate of $9.50 - free on orders of $150 or more.International: Under $300, flat shipping rate of $55. Between $300 and $500, flat shipping rate of $65. Over $500, flat shipping rate of $75. Delivery (4-8 Business Days).