Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow Spf 30
$24.00
b>HOW TO USE IT Simply swipe with your finger, then pat into place for a lit-from-within look. Gives your lids and the corners of your eye the perfect pop. Wear on its own for a natural glow, or layer it for a more pigmented look (it's buildable!). Use it as a primer underneath your favorite eyeshadow!. INGREDIENTS. . Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide (20 %) Octisalate (5%) Inactive Ingredients : Isododecane, Mica, Iron Oxides, Polymethylsilsesquioxane/Silica Crosspolymer, Polyethylene, Caprylyl Methicone, C18-38 Alkyl Hydroxystearoyl Stearate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Dimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Titanium Dioxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Norbornene/Tris(Trimethylsiloxy)silylnorbornene Copolymer, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Flower Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract,b Rose Extract, Tocopherol