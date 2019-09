eos

Shave Cream

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Rich, non-foaming eos shave cream is packed with natural conditioning oils, shea butter and antioxidant vitamins E and C to provide 24 hours of ultra-soothing moisture. It's so moisturizing, you can shave wet or dry. Plus, it's enriched with skin protectants to help prevent nicks and razor bumps.