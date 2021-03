Koral

Serendipity High Rise Infinity Legging

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Koral

High in performance, short in length: these stylish, color blocked ankle leggings are crafted from our advanced fabrics, Koral Energy™—which is infused with Xtra Life Lycra® for extra elasticity and compression—and Koral Infinity,™ which is both supportive and sustainable..