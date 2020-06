Urban Leaf

Self-watering Windowsill Herb Garden

How does your kitchen window herb garden grow? Out of your own recycled glass bottle, thanks to the folks at Urban Leaf. Pop one of the smart soil inserts and included seeds into a water-filled bottle, place it in a window, and the herbs are ready to grow. They even water themselves for the first 30 days.