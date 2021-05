Arket

Seersucker Scrunchie

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Featuring a checked pattern, this elastic scrunchie is made from a stretchy seersucker weave made of recycled polyamide and elastane. Matching bikini and swimsuit available in the same fabric. Derived from nylon waste such as recovered fishing nets, recycled polyamide has the same properties and quality as the virgin yarn but with a significantly reduced environmental footprint