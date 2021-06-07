United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
promoted
INC International Concepts
Satin Open-front Blazer
$99.50$49.75
At Macy's
In luxe satin, this open front blazer by I.N.C. International Concepts is a chic and polished layer for the workweek and beyond. Created for Macy's Imported Notched lapel; open front Welt pockets at waist Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11852761 Size & Fit Approx. model measurements: height: 5'10"; bust: 31-1/2"; waist: 24"; hips: 35" and she is wearing a size small Hits at hip; approx. 25" long Materials & Care Machine washable Polyester