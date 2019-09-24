Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Décor
Le Labo
Santal 26 Classic Candle
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
This candle by Le Labo fills your home with fragrance and comes housed in a thick, heavy glass.
Featured in 1 story
Kourtney Kardashian's Body-Care Routine Is $1500
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Tokyo Factory
Seven Seas Soy Candle
$18.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Illume
Drifting Foliage Candle
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Hay
Lup Candleholder
$28.00
from
MoMA Store
BUY
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Eau De Parfum - Santal 33, 100ml
£180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Le Labo
Eau De Parfum - Santal 33
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Le Labo
Discovery Set
$85.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum 50ml
£127.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
