Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Andover Mills
Sanner Fold-away Floating Desk
$193.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Need a few alternatives?
SMARTIK
Smartik Transparent Glass Table
BUY
$299.00
Amazon
House of Hampton
Rippeon Makeup Vanity Set With Stool And Mirror
BUY
$194.99
Wayfair
VASAGLE
Vasagle Vanity Table Set
BUY
$149.99
Amazon
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Table
BUY
$523.00
$665.00
The RealReal
More from Andover Mills
Andover Mills
Powhattan Reversible 2 Piece Comforter Set
BUY
$55.71
$145.92
Wayfair
Andover Mills
Sanner Fold-away Floating Desk
BUY
$189.99
$262.00
Wayfair
Andover Mills
Bjorn 59" Rolled Arm Settee
BUY
$349.99
$1299.99
Wayfair
Andover Mills
Daniel Corner Desk
BUY
$144.99
$195.05
Wayfair
More from Furniture
SMARTIK
Smartik Transparent Glass Table
BUY
$299.00
Amazon
House of Hampton
Rippeon Makeup Vanity Set With Stool And Mirror
BUY
$194.99
Wayfair
VASAGLE
Vasagle Vanity Table Set
BUY
$149.99
Amazon
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Table
BUY
$523.00
$665.00
The RealReal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted