The Ordinary

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Combat acne with the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution from The Ordinary; a clarifying, blemish-fighting solution that gently sheds dead cells from the skin’s surface and calm redness and inflammation. Enriched with exfoliant Salicylic Acid, the solution penetrates the interior walls of congested pores to unclog and clear impurities, increases circulation and helps clear excess sebum and regulate production. Key ingredient Witch Hazel is a natural astringent and anti-inflammatory that aids in killing acne-causing bacteria and effectively protects the skin from oxidative stress and environmental aggressors such as smoke, pollution and UV light. Free from alcohol, oil, silicone, nuts, gluten and soy. Vegan. Cruelty-free. Please Note: This product contains a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. Brand: The Ordinary Directions: Use in the AM and PM. Apply a small dot directly on spots for visible improvement or apply a small amount over the face to maintain visible clarity with continued use. Avoid the eye contour and contact with eyes. Do not rinse off. Continue with additional skin treatments as needed. If irritation occurs, cease use and consult a physician. Use only as directed on unbroken skin. Patch testing prior to use is advised. Please see below for an in-depth guide to patch testing. Keep out of reach of children. (Sunburn Alert: This product contains a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.) How to conduct an at-home patch test: Patch tests are an easy way to help predict if you will have a negative initial reaction to a new product. It is recommended to perform a patch test before incorporating a new product into you