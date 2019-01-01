Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Laura Lombardi

Ruota Gold-tone Hoop Earrings

$150.00
At Net-A-Porter
Laura Lombardi's handcrafted gold-tone jewelry has become a cult favorite among New York's creative crowd. These 'Ruota' hoop earrings are cast from hollow brass into a forward-facing hoop and suspended from a smooth bracket.
Featured in 1 story
2018's Top Earring Trends
by Ray Lowe