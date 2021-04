Bleu Rod Beattie

Rufflicious High-waist Bikini Bottom

$59.00

Features Feel confident in this high-waist ruched bikini bottom Figure-flattering shirred waistband for a stylish fit Quality lined stretch microfiber Style #RBKK21924 Content Body: 87% Nylon, 13% Spandex. Lining: 87% Nylon, 13% Spandex. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported