Zimmermann

Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress

$950.00
At Barneys New York
Zimmermann's navy georgette minidress features a blue and green floral motif. Referencing the Australian label's feminine aesthetic, this style is designed with a ruffled trim and tiered hem.
