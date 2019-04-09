Search
Products fromShopThe Best Dressed Wedding Guest
& Other Stories

Ruffle Strap Midi Dress

$99.00
At & Other Stories
Midi length dress with ruffled straps, front button closures and a waist tie. Flared skirt Adjustable straps Bodice pleats Length of dress: 102.5cm / 40.4 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
Bridesmaids Dresses Under $100
by Emily Ruane