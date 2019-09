Rove Swimwear

Rove Swimwear Holiday Ruffle One-piece Swimsuit

$190.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Bask in the sun with sweetly femme style in this ruffled one-piece swimsuit from Rove Swimwear. V-neck silhouette with seamed paneling, dropped armholes and open back for a daring look that gives beach time flirty vibes. Finished with skinny, adjustable shoulder straps and cheeky bum, accented with ruffled trim throughout.