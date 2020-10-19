Bay Isle Home

Rosina Bath Caddy

$59.95 $49.90

Do you frequently take long baths and read in them? Do you often answer emails while in the bath and worry about your laptop accidentally falling in? Always want to have all your shower accessories within reach while also having your phone play some soft jazz?Well, you could have it all with this Bamboo Bathtub Caddy!This bathtub tray organizer is adjustable which means you can adjust it according to the breadth of your bathtub. This makes it a very versatile product that you can carry with you even if you change houses! It also comes with an additional bamboo bar for you to keep your book, tablet, or any other reading material while you enjoy your bath. You can also use this space to keep your phone with you so you’re never disconnected from your loved ones.This caddy also comes with a wine glass holder so you can relax and chill out after a hard day at work! We’ve also included a FREE ACRYLIC SOAP PUMP just to sweeten the deal. Package Includes: 1 x Bamboo Bathtub Caddy1 x Acrylic Soap Pump