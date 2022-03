Slip

Rose Leopard Sleep Mask

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Slip

What could be better than sleeping on a slipsilk™ pillowcase? Wearing a luxurious slipsilk™ sleep mask at the same time (so your beauty sleep isn't interrupted). Made using slipsilk™ | Pure silk filler and internal liner | Not all silk sleep masks are created equal | Includes x 1 sleep mask.