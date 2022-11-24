Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Jurlique
Rose Hand & Body Ritual
£82.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jurlique
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Hand Cream
BUY
£12.80
£18.00
Glossier
Ouai
Melrose Place Body Cream
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
melach 33
Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter
BUY
$52.00
melach 33
Beauty Pie
Love Shea Butter Body Lotion
BUY
£40.00
Beauty Pie
More from Jurlique
Jurlique
Rose Hand & Body Ritual
BUY
£82.00
Jurlique
Jurlique
Advent Calendar
BUY
£85.00
Jurlique
Jurlique
Rosewater Balancing Mist
BUY
£28.80
£36.00
FeelUnique
Jurlique
Nutri-define Supreme Conditioning Lotion
BUY
£52.00
LookFantastic
More from Body Care
Lush
Little Lord Of Misrule
BUY
£15.00
Lush
The Body Shop
The Gift Of Wonder
BUY
£23.00
The Body Shop
Jurlique
Rose Hand & Body Ritual
BUY
£82.00
Jurlique
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted