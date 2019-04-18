Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Rachel Comey
Rona Woven Crossbody Bag
$498.00
$174.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Inspired by the outdoor decor of Hamptons homes, this crossbody is a stylish reminder that sunny days are here.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Valentino
Logo Leather Crossbody Bag
$1800.00
from
Lane Crawford
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Keno Fanny Pack
$295.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Long Strap Faux Leather Satchel
$27.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Matt Bernson
Harrison Crossbody
$255.00
from
Matt Bernson
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted