Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Easy Spirit
Romy Walking Shoe
$55.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Top-reviewed sneaker on Amazon. The lightweight, athletic walking shoes for women has a removable sock liner that provides superior cushioning and absorbs shock.
Featured in 1 story
12 Pairs Of Sneakers Worth The Hype
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Technical Sneakers
$470.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic
$65.00
from
Superga
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Tika 2 High Vamp Skaters
$35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Manhattan Sneakers
$470.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Easy Spirit
DETAILS
Easy Spirit
Romy Sneakers
$69.00
$50.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Easy Spirit
Kavina Leather Booties
$129.00
$64.50
from
Easy Spirit
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted