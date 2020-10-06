Refinery29

River Collection 100% Cotton Modern Luxury Ultra Soft Bath Towel Set

$51.98

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton INCLUDES: 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, 2 wash cloths DIMENSIONS: Bath towels (58 inches x 30 inches), Hand towels (30 inches x 16 inches), Wash cloths (13 inches x 13 inches) SUPER SOFT: Add a pop of color to your everyday bath routine with this bath towel set, which features a textured dobby weave design and bright multicolor stripes on each end. FABRIC DETAIL: Made of 100% cotton for softness, absorbency, and durability. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low.