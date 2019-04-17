Skip navigation!
Carolina Lemke
Rider
$90.00
Designed by Kim Kardashian West, a racing shield designed with an extra spark, the Rider boasts a tough-chic rectangular lens with graphic, cutout air vents on the arms. —Handmade —100% UVA
7 Sunglasses Trends To Shop
Michelle Li
Fossil
Lauri Square Sunglasses
$55.00
Fossil
Gucci
Geometric-frame Acetate And Metal Sunglasses
£265.00
MatchesFashion.com
Linda Farrow
Oversized Hexagonal Frame Sunglasses
£510.00
MatchesFashion.com
Local Supply
Smr-golds Skyway Mirror Sunglasses
$65.00
Opening Ceremony
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
Carolina Lemke
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
Donni
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
Quay Australia
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
Weekday
Tuleste
Tuleste Fruit Charm Gold-plated Sunglasses Chain
£78.00
£45.00
Urban Outfitters
