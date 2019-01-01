Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Forever 21
Ribbed Knit Crew Socks
$2.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
Featured in 1 story
How To Do '70s Without Going Overboard
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hello Kitty X ASOS
Holidays Dabbing 2 Pack Socks
$8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Socks
$58.00
from
Trademark
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Colorblock Sheer Sock
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Red Campaign Logo Socks
$95.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Forever 21
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ariana Grande Graphic Tee
$19.89
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Metallic Western Boots
£32.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Forever 21 X The Simpsons Allover Print Sweatshirt
$19.98
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ruffle-trim Off-the-shoulder Dress
$39.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Socks
DETAILS
Monki
Metallic Ribbed Socks
£5.00
from
Monki
BUY
DETAILS
Stance
Snazzy Socks
$14.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Pack Of Tie-dye Socks
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Comme Si
Cotton Lilac
$26.00
from
Comme Si
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted