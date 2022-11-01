J.Crew

Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

$178.00 $114.50

We're all about cashmere from head to toe, hence this ribbed scarf that's one of our favorite winter accessories. We're also proud to support responsible cashmere production through our partnership with the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agricultural development across the globe. As the foundation's first U.S. member, we source cashmere that is certified to the AbTF's The Good Cashmere Standard®, which ensures the welfare of the cashmere goats, protects natural resources and improves the working conditions of farmers and farmworkers in Inner Mongolia. Cashmere. Import. Select stores. Item BM741.