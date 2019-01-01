Search
Products fromShop
Miu Miu

Rib-knit Sock-style Ankle Boots

$790.00
At Barneys New York
Miu Miu's sock-style ankle boots are crafted of black rib-knit. Styled with a pointed toe, these Italian-made shoes are embroidered with silver logo lettering.
Featured in 1 story
29 New Takes On The Classic Black Bootie
by Marissa Rosenblum