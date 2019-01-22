Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Fenty
Reversible Parka
$1360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Reversible oversized parka. Camel cotton canvas. Super Black coated cotton canvas. Adjustable drawstring waist and hood. Front zip closure.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Items To Shop From Rihanna's Second Drop
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Houndstooth Oversize Moto Jacket
$995.00
$597.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Aula
Shuffle Asymmetric Trench Coat
$598.00
$419.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
Beige Deconstructed Sleeve Long Trench Coat
$170.00
$90.00
from
River Island
BUY
DETAILS
Babe + Tess
Jacket With Hood
$138.00
from
Sweet William
BUY
More from Fenty
DETAILS
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted