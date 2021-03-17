Champion

Reverse Weave® Shorts

Item Information The Champion® LIFE Reverse Weave® Shorts offer a retro-cool look you're sure to love. Shorts made in a heavyweight 12 oz. fleece with brushed interior for extra softness. Tailored women's fit, and cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage. Double-needle construction throughout. High-waist styling with elastic waist and outer drawcord. Jersey-lined front pockets. C patch logo at left leg. Signature stretch side panels for extra mobility. 84% cotton, 16% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 12 1⁄2 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 13 1⁄2 in Back Rise: 15 1⁄2 in Leg Opening: 24 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!