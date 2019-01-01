Drunk Elephant

Maintain a complete moisturising routine with the Drunk Elephant Rescue Party Kit, a pint-sized collection of hydrating products from the brand’s skincare range. Each set includes five travel-sized products, each targeted at a specific area of dehydration. Discover the Lala Retro Cream, an all-over moisturiser for the face and body. In addition, the Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser helps refresh the complexion, the B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum leaves skin feeling supremely soft, the C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream helps create fresh-looking peepers and the Lippe Balm nourishes the lips. Protect skin can from the harsh elements and extreme temperatures with this combination of deluxe treatments for a soothed and renewed complexion. Set Contains: • Lala Retro Whipped Cream (50ml) • Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser (30ml) • B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum (8ml) • C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream (5ml) • Lippe Balm (3.6g) Please note we are unable to ship Drunk Elephant products to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, South Korea and USA.