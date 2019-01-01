Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Isabel Marant
Red Other Potatoes Earrings
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Pair of brass drop earrings in gold-tone brass. Acrylic and brass pendants at drop. Post-stud fastening. Approx. 3" drop.
Featured in 1 story
What Exactly Is Color Drenching?
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Alison Lou
Tomato Stud
$245.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
Lulu Frost
Vintage 100 Year Earring 23
$480.00
from
Lulu Frost
BUY
Koshka
Wreath Stud Earring
$12.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DANNIJO
Herrin Earring
$148.00
from
DANNIJO
BUY
More from Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant
Embellished Triple Crescent Earrings
$300.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Isabel Marant
Crescent-noon Crystal-embellished Earrings
$445.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Isabel Marant
Studded Backless Leather Clogs
$470.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted