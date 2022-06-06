Furniwell

Recliner Chair Massager

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

【Ideal Single Seat】This recliner is made of high quality skin-friendly PU leather and soft comfortable sponges. Resilient seat is ideal for long time sitting.Massage function, give you a full relaxation to enjoy. 【Easy to Assemble】There are only three parts in the package, and you can use it with very simple installation.Assembly generally takes about 5 minutes. 【Ergonomic Design】 Simple sofa, but its back accords with the curve of human body, no matter be sitting or lying, it’s helpful for haemal circulation, won't press human body.And you can release stress better with thicker foam padding. 【Recliner with Footrest】 Free to be adjusted to different angles for different situations. This recliner can be adjusted in 90-170 degree ,suit for taking a rest ,watching TV or napping.And this single sofa not only use in home but also in business place. 【Outstanding Warranty】We have outstanding warranty.If you have any questions after purchasing this product, please contact us and we will provide you with a satisfactory solution.