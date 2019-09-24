A quick spritz of this fruity-floral beauty water moisturizes, boosts radiance and revives skin throughout the day. Lightweight formula contains a healthy cocktail of Fig and Acerola seed extracts—plus softening Robinia Flower water. This alcohol-free formula is so gentle, you can even spray it over your eyes.
My Clarins exclusive Healthy In & Out complex is comprised of Organic Coconut Water to put nutrients into the skin and Alpenrose extract to flush out toxins and pollutants.
Your VEGAN FRIENDLY recipe - free of phthalates, parabens, and sulfates - for waking skin up in the morning, revitalizing it throughout the day, and soothing it before bed. My Clarins is free of all animal-derived ingredients and was not tested on animals.
Gentle, alcohol-free formula
Preps skin for day/night treatments
Refreshes and hydrates
Softens, soothes and relaxes skin
Promotes a healthy-looking, radiant glow
Healthy In & Out Complex
Dermatologist tested