Timeless Pearl

Rainbow Pearls Fashion Necklace

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Timeless Pearl

Pearls come in a multitude of colors, which this striking and pretty necklace shows off beautifully. Interesting coin-shaped pearls mix with small baroque pearls to create this necklace in fall hues. The long length of this necklace presents dozens of options to wear it in a multitude of ways.