NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer (various Shades)
£21.53
Coveted by artists for its luxurious texture and luminous finish, new Radiant Creamy Concealer evens skin with lightweight medium to high buildable coverage. Enriched with hydrating, multi-action skincare benefits and light diffusing technology, it creates a softer, smoother complexion while instantly obscuring imperfections and diminishing fine lines and signs of fatigue. Long wearing and crease-proof Paraben-free, Alcohol free, Synthetic fragrance free, Non comedogenic