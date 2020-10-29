Swiftwick

YOUR ADVENTURE COMPANION: MERINO WOOL SOCKS FOR YEAR-ROUND PERFORMANCE Experience one of nature’s finest fibers, Merino Wool. Our wool is soft against your skin and naturally moves moisture away from your feet while regulating temperature, so you stay cool in the summer, warm in the winter, and dry all year long. The Ultralight fits comfortably into lightweight technical shoes for a barely-there feeling. These socks are perfect for all of your favorite outdoor activities, like running, cycling, or golf, for comfortable year-round wear. Ultralight footbed complements lightweight technical shoes for a barely-there feeling. Natural Merino Wool moves moisture away from your feet, keeping them dry and blister-free. Year-round temperature control keeps you warm in winter and cool in summer. Thin channeled upper provides ventilation and increased breathability. Reinforced heel and toe improve durability in abrasion prone areas so you stay protected and your socks last longer. Seamless toe box eliminates any friction around your toes for a comfortable fit. Zero Tab (Hidden) is a no show cuff height that sits just below the ankle. 49% Merino Wool / 25% Nylon / 18% Olefin / 8% Spandex One Pair Also available in additional cuff heights