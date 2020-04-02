Masque Bar

Pretty Animalz Tiger Sheet Mask

$3.39

Buy Now Review It

LET THE ANIMAL OUT - Have some fun with this playful facial mask while you nourish your skin to look your best and feel silky smooth EXFOLIATING ESSENTIAL OILS - This easy to peel off sheet mask is a fabulous pore refiner through the benefits of fruit and plant extracts AUTHENTIC KOREAN INGENUITY FOR MOISTURIZING EFFECT - Taking the best innovations in k-beauty at cheaper prices without sacrificing quality ENRICHED INGREDIENTS - Contains witch hazeland anise extracts A TRIP TO THE SPA IN NO TIME AT ALL - Feel the difference in 10 - 20 minutes This Tiger Character Print sheet mask is enriched with extracts that help nourish and hydrate your face. 1. Thoroughly cleanse and dry face. 2. Open the packet and take out and unfold the mask. 3. Apply the mask on the face. Smooth the mask gently to ensure good contact with the skin. 4. Wear the mask for 10-20 minutes. 5. To remove the mask, peel off slowly from the edges. 6. Tap lightly to absorb the remaining essence into the skin. WARNINGS: Avoid using on blemishes, pimples, irritated or sunburned skin. Stop and consult a doctor if skin becomes red, swollen and/or itchy during or after use. In the event of eye contact, rinse with water. Avoid using on skin which is sensitive to bandages or tapes, storing under direct sunlight or extreme temperatures. Keep out of reach of children. To prevent dryness, use mask at once after opening pouch. INGREDIENTS: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Alcohol Dent., Phenyl Trimethicone, Tremella Fuciformis (Mushroom) Extract, Lactobacillus/Soybean Ferment Extract, Dioscorea Japonica Root Extract, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Erythritol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Sodium Polyacrylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tromethamine, Disodium EDTA, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Fragrance (Parfum)