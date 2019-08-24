SPIKED WITH COLOR. STUDDED WITH STYLE.
Make a lasting impression with six new, limited-edition brushed-metal shades. Full-coverage color in one swipe. Ultra-flexible, lightweight feel.
THE NARS HOLIDAY 2018 COLLECTION. All attitude. No limits. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable collection inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s authentic. Irreverent. Always relevant.
DETAILS
Limited Edition