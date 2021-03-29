United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
promoted
Lune+Aster
Powerlips Quickstick
$20.00
At Macy's
This vegan, moisturizing QuickStick helps provide effortless lip color and care. Wear alone or pair with the matching Liquid Lipstick shade for added polish and shine. WHAT IT DOES: Helps provide a more smooth, even texture for optimal makeup application Medium shine finish Medium coverage Crayon stick format; no sharpening required Gluten free and vegan Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10421399