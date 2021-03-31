United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ASTR The Label
Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress
$99.00$49.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Add a cottagecore style to your wardrobe with a tiered poplin dress featuring a flirty vent. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Square neck - Short puff sleeves - Tiered - Poplin styling - Maxi length - Approx. 47" length (size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% cotton Materials 100%Cotton Care Dry clean