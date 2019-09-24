Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Clinique
Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss
$19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: An ultra-hydrating, non-sticky lip gloss that provides a pop of color and sensational shine.
Featured in 1 story
The Best '90s Costumes To Be For Halloween
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
NYX
Butter Gloss
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mented Cosmetics
Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection
$50.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
CK One Color
All Day Perfection Lipcolor In Flaunt
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Clinique
DETAILS
Clinique
Moisture Surge Deluxe Set
$49.00
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Hydrator
$21.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Take The Day Off Make Up Remover
£19.00
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Spf30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Body
£26.00
from
Clinique
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted