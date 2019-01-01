Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Alessandra Rich

Polka Dot Pleated Dress

$2380.00
At Moda Operandi
This Alessandra Rich Polka Dot Pleated Dress features a midi hem with a contrast, spread collar and long sleeves.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by Alice Casely-Hayford