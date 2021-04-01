Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
PACT
Pocket Legging
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
No toxic chemicals and 91% less water used than conventional cotton.
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
PACT
Pocket Legging
BUY
$45.00
PACT
Everlane
The Perform Legging
BUY
$34.00
$58.00
Everlane
promoted
Cotton On
Women's Booty 7/8 Tights
BUY
$34.99
Macy's
More from PACT
PACT
Fit & Flare Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
$70.00
PACT
PACT
Fit & Flare Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
$70.00
PACT
PACT
Room Service Sheet Set
BUY
$154.00
$220.00
PACT
PACT
Modern Racerback Bra
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
PACT
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
PACT
Pocket Legging
BUY
$45.00
PACT
Everlane
The Perform Legging
BUY
$34.00
$58.00
Everlane
promoted
Cotton On
Women's Booty 7/8 Tights
BUY
$34.99
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted