NastyGal

Plus Size Satin Oversized Button Down Shirt

$45.00 $13.50

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Introducing Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly—our noteworthy fall collection styled and lead by the world-renowned stylist. This shirt comes in satin and features an oversized silhouette, long sleeves, cuffs with button closures, button down closure, and pointed collar. Style yours with the matching wide leg and strappy sandals. Style: Satin Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Fit: Oversized Sleeve Length: Long Sleeves Occasion: Day to Night Design: Plain Fabric: 97% Polyester, 3% Elastane. Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 12/UK size 16. Fabric: 100% Polyester. Model wears UK size 16. Machine Washable. SKU: #AGG13213-130-51