Plaka

Plaka Flat Gladiator Sandals For Women Sahara

C$97.86

Buy Now Review It

Plaka are a new High-Quality Rope Sandals that have been hand-woven with love. Whether you are going to your best friend's wedding, to the office or for a long walk on the beach, Plaka Flat Sandals for teenage girls and women are a Must-Have item in your closet. Plaka women sandals are available in 4 models, many unique colors and 7 sizes. Important Note: Before picking your beach sandals size, please take a look at the size chart in the image section on this page. Not sure about the right size for you? Send us a note.