Banana Republic

Plaid Captain’s Blazer

$250.00 $150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Luxurious texture. Impactful tailoring. The nipped-in waist, structured shoulders and double-breasted cut of refined blazer makes a statement as gold crest buttons signify the exquisite signature style that Banana Republic is known for. Crafted from a lavish Italian wool in a festive tartan-style plaid. SCULPTED FIT: Princess seams and darts at the waist create an intentionally feminine fit. FROM ITALY'S BALLI MILL: Weaving time-honored tradition with textile innovation, the Lanificio Fratelli Balli Mill began as a family-owned operation that grew into a luxury giant with exquisite, sustainable fabrics. Velvet peak lapel with double-breasted closure. Front pockets. Single back vent. Fully lined. #537463