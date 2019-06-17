Buffed calfskin shoulder bag in 'fuchsia' pink. Detachable logo-woven shoulder strap with post-stud fastening. Concealed embossed logo and zippered pocket at face. D-ring and logo-engraved nut hardware at sides. Logo plaque at back face. Foldover flap with magnetic fastening at main compartment. Two card slots, logo stamp, and logo-engraved binder clip hardware on leather lanyard at interior. Textile lining in black. Gunmetal-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. Approx. 7" length x 4.5" height x 2" width. Calfskin. Made in Italy.