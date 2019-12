Anthropologie

Photorealistic Silk Dress

$260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

This silk dress features a larger-than-life photograph of Duchess de Nemours peonies, for a floral print that feels both feminine and forward. Playing with light, our design team cast shadows for extra dimension, drama, and depth. Blooming against a clear blue backdrop, this modern take on a classic motif heralds the arrival of warm spring days and sunny skies.