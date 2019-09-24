Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable
$199.99
$119.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Everybody loves a healthy, bright smile. Featuring... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
This Amazon Prime Deal Is JVN-Approved
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
e.l.f
Kabuki Brush
$9.99
$9.38
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Mehron
Mehron Professional Beauty Brushes
$99.00
from
Mehron
BUY
DETAILS
Japonesque
Heated Eyelash Curler
$16.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Shhhowercap
The Kent
$43.00
from
Shhhowercap
BUY
More from Philips Sonicare
DETAILS
Philips Sonicare
Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Rechargeable Toothbrush
$149.99
$83.15
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Philips Sonicare
Healthywhite+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$119.00
$48.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Philips Sonicare
Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Elect
$59.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Philips Sonicare
Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$69.98
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted