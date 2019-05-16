Murphy's Naturals

Personal Insect Repellent

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Murphy's Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Mosquito & Insect Repellent Spray contains 30% Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus - the only plant based ingredient recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ref: https://www.cdc.gov/media/pressrel/r050428.htm. Murphy's Naturals LEO Spray repels mosquitoes & insects for up to 6 hours and repels mosquitoes that may transmit Zika virus, West Nile virus, Dengue virus & Chicungunya virus. Our safe and sustainable spray is formulated to keep biting mosquitos away so that you can Enjoy Life Outdoors!