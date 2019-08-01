Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Periodic Chart

Jump into the next experiment with your curious child with the engaging Lab Equipment Chart Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. Your little scientist will learn all about laboratory supplies with this inventive and vibrant piece of artwork. Each piece of lab equipment is labeled and has a descriptive definition in layman's terms that will put your young learner on the right track. The canvas of this wall art is constructed with a gel coat print and a floater frame designed from engineered wood. The imaginative artwork stands out against the driftwood gray finish on the frame. Your child's creative space will be complete when you mix and match this wall art with other collection pieces from the exclusive Drew Barrymore Flower Kids.